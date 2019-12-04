Play

49ers' Matt Breida: On practice field Wednesday

Breida (ankle) was present at Wednesday's practice, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

It'll be interesting to see if Breida increases his practice reps this week after being listed as 'limited' on every Week 13 injury report in advance of a third straight absence this past Sunday in Baltimore. Assuming he makes the requisite progress through his low-ankle sprain and gets the all-clear from the 49ers' training staff, he'll join a somewhat unsettled backfield Sunday at New Orleans. In the aforementioned showdown with the Ravens, Raheem Mostert received 74 percent of the offensive snaps en route to 21 touches for 154 yards from scrimmage and one TD, while Tevin Coleman had a meager 18 percent of such plays, six touches and 15 yards from scrimmage.

