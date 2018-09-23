Breida rushed 10 times for 90 yards and brought in all three targets for an additional 27 yards in the 49ers' 38-27 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Breida shook off an in-game injury scare involving his knee to pace the 49ers in rushing yardage for the third time in as many games to open the season. The speedy second-year back logged just one less rush than in each of his first two games despite missing time during the contest, and he played a modest but productive role in the passing game for the second straight week. He'll look to keep trending in the right direction against the Chargers in a Week 4 road tilt.