49ers' Matt Breida: Paces team in rushing again
Breida rushed 10 times for 90 yards and brought in all three targets for an additional 27 yards in the 49ers' 38-27 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.
Breida shook off an in-game injury scare involving his knee to pace the 49ers in rushing yardage for the third time in as many games to open the season. The speedy second-year back logged just one less rush than in each of his first two games despite missing time during the contest, and he played a modest but productive role in the passing game for the second straight week. He'll look to keep trending in the right direction against the Chargers in a Week 4 road tilt.
More News
-
49ers' Matt Breida: Reenters Sunday's contest•
-
49ers' Matt Breida: Suffers apparent knee injury•
-
49ers' Matt Breida: Has career game versus Lions•
-
49ers' Matt Breida: Splits carries almost evenly in loss•
-
49ers' Matt Breida: Gets top spot on depth chart•
-
49ers' Matt Breida: Will share starting duties•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Garoppolo injury: Fantasy impact
Heath Cummings takes a look at what the 49ers offense might look like without Jimmy Garopp...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...
-
LIVE: Week 3 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 3
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3