Breida (knee) is active for Sunday's road game against the Chargers, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

In the wake of hyperextending his right knee Week 3, Breida sandwiched limited practices about a full showing Thursday. Both Breida and Alfred Morris are suiting up after tending to knee injuries, so an even split of touches likely will be their reality for a fourth consecutive game.

More News
Our Latest Stories