49ers' Matt Breida: Practices in full Thursday
Breida (knee) practiced in full Thursday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Breida brushed off a hyperextended right knee and logged every practice rep thrown his way Thursday, just four days removed from sustaining the injury. Meanwhile, Alfred Morris, who wasn't listed on Wednesday's injury report, was limited Thursday with a knee injury of his own. The duo has had an almost even split of touches and offensive snaps this season -- Breida (39 touches and 42.4 percent) and Morris (42 touches and 44.4 percent). As a result, if Morris remains hindered Sunday versus the Chargers, Breida could take on a massive workload.
