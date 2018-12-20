49ers' Matt Breida: Practices in limited fashion
Breida (ankle) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
In the wake of another aggravation of his ankle injury, Breida has been able to practice in a limited capacity this week, which mostly is par for the course with the 49ers' starting running back. An absence aside Week 14, he's played at least 39 percent of the offensive snaps in 10 of 13 appearances. In his most recent one Week 15 against the Seahawks, he logged a season-best 73 percent of those snaps, which translated to 96 scrimmage yards on 22 touches. If he's at all hindered this Sunday against the Bears, though, Jeff Wilson is on hand to help fuel the ground game.
