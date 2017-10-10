Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that Carlos Hyde will still start games for the 49ers, but he added that he will go with the more productive running back once the games begin, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports.

This news comes on the heels of Breida out-touching and outproducing Hyde in an overtime loss to the Colts on Sunday. Without knowing either player's background, the numbers and late-game usage would indicate that the rookie tailback was actually the starter. While Shanahan confirmed that Breida is still behind Hyde on the depth chart, his willingness to continue rewarding the hotter back could result in increased touches for the speedster going forward.