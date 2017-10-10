49ers' Matt Breida: Production will determine playing time
Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed that Carlos Hyde will still start games for the 49ers, but he added that he will go with the more productive running back once the games begin, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports.
This news comes on the heels of Breida out-touching and outproducing Hyde in an overtime loss to the Colts on Sunday. Without knowing either player's background, the numbers and late-game usage would indicate that the rookie tailback was actually the starter. While Shanahan confirmed that Breida is still behind Hyde on the depth chart, his willingness to continue rewarding the hotter back could result in increased touches for the speedster going forward.
More News
-
Dump Big Ben, Big Blue? Believe it?
Deshaun Watson was incredible again in Week 5. He looks like the best quarterback in Fantasy....
-
Early look at the waiver wire
More rookie running backs appear ready to make plays, but it's a pair of veteran pass catchers...
-
Giants lose Beckham to serious injury
How will Fantasy owners recover from losing Odell Beckham? It'll be easier than what the Giants...
-
Week 5 injury report
It's a busy injury report Sunday, and the early games are shaping up to have plenty of inactives....
-
Week 5 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 5? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...