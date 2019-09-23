Breida carried the ball 14 times for 68 yards while catching two of three targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Steelers.

While the third-year back has piled up 220 scrimmage yards over the last two games, Breida's production could have been even greater were he not stuck in a backfield committee -- Raheem Mostert ran for a team-high 79 yards Sunday, Jeff Wilson banged home two more short TDs, and even fullback Kyle Juszczyk got in on the action with 51 receiving yards. Tevin Coleman (ankle) will also rejoin the active roster at some point, so while Breida's big-play ability should keep him involved in the offense, he's unlikely to ever get a chance at a full starting workload.