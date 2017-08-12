49ers' Matt Breida: Productive in extended action Friday

Breida logged 11 rushes for 40 yards and secured both of his targets for 14 yards in Friday's 27-17 preseason win over the Chiefs.

The undrafted Georgia Southern product put together a prolific three-season college career in which he racked up 3,740 rushing yards and 37 touchdowns, so he brings some big-play upside in his bid for a roster spot. While he faces an uphill climb to stick on a crowded running back depth chart, Breida's speed and overall production Friday certainly got his quest off on the right foot. He'll look to build on his strong debut against the Broncos in the 49ers' second preseason game.