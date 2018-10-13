Breida (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Packers and will have his availability decided on game day, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Breida was sidelined at practice to start the week but put in a limited session Saturday to keep alive his prospects of playing Monday. Earlier in the week the team considered the 23-year-old as doubtful, so he's at least trending in the right direction. Coach Kyle Shanahan said the team would elevate a running back from the practice squad if the Breida is ultimately unable to suit up, which would leave Alfred Morris and Raheem Mostert to handle backfield duties for the 49ers.