49ers' Matt Breida: Questionable for Monday
Breida (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Packers and will have his availability decided on game day, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Breida was sidelined at practice to start the week but put in a limited session Saturday to keep alive his prospects of playing Monday. Earlier in the week the team considered the 23-year-old as doubtful, so he's at least trending in the right direction. Coach Kyle Shanahan said the team would elevate a running back from the practice squad if the Breida is ultimately unable to suit up, which would leave Alfred Morris and Raheem Mostert to handle backfield duties for the 49ers.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 6 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 6 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Week 6 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 6, including some guys who...