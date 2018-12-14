49ers' Matt Breida: Questionable to rejoin lineup
Breida (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
A limited practice participant throughout the week, Breida appears truly questionable after missing a 20-14 win over the Broncos in Week 14. Another absence would leave Jeff Wilson to handle a large workload, following back-to-back games with 54 or more snaps and 23 or more touches. It will be tough to trust either running back in fantasy lineups if Breida ends up playing, as the 49ers might scale back his workload to decrease the odds of another injury aggravation.
