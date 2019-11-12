49ers' Matt Breida: Questionable to return

Breida is dealing with an ankle injury and is questionable to return to Monday's contest against the Seahawks.

Breida was limited all week in practice with an ankle injury and he seems to have aggravated the injury once again Monday night. Before exiting the contest, Brieda recorded 18 rushing yards on 10 attempts. Should he not return, Tevin Coleman and Raheem Mostert will be the only active running backs on the roster.