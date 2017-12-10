49ers' Matt Breida: Quiet in 12-carry performance
Breida rushed 12 times for 27 yards and wasn't targeted in the passing game during Sunday's 26-16 win over the Texans.
Breida got 12 carries for the second consecutive game, finishing just two attempts shy of starter Carlos Hyde's 14 on the ground. Hyde showed why he's the clear-cut No.1 option in this backfield, gaining 51 more rushing yards than Breida while also finding paydirt from two yards out.
