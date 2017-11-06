49ers' Matt Breida: Quiet in close game
Breida toted the rock just once for one yard, adding a pair of receptions for 18 yards in Sunday's loss to Arizona.
The three touches tied a season low for Breida. In fact, his two receptions didn't come until the fourth quarter after starter Carlos Hyde was ejected from the game following a brouhaha between the NFC West rivals. Breida's usage -- or lack thereof -- in a relatively close game reaffirms his role as the clear cut backup to Hyde following the passing of the NFL trade deadline. The speedy rookie should be considered nothing more than a handcuff to Hyde heading into Week 10's tilt against the Giants.
