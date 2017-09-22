49ers' Matt Breida: Quiet in shootout
Breida rushed three times for nine yards while catching three of his four targets for 20 more yards in Thursday's 41-39 loss to the Rams.
Breida was able to make an impact in the passing game for the first time this season, but outside of that, it was the Carlos Hyde show in an unlikely shootout. The latter left the game briefly in the first quarter after suffering a hip injury, but his strong production upon returning combined with a 10-day layoff shouldn't affect his status for next week's matchup against the Cardinals. Hyde is occupying a three-down role in addition to serving as the team's goal-line back, limiting Breida's value to that of a handcuff.
