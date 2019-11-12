Play

49ers' Matt Breida: Re-aggravates ankle in loss

Breida (ankle) ran 10 times for 18 yards before leaving Sunday's loss to Seattle with an ankle injury.

Breida carried a questionable tag for an ankle injury heading into the contest, and it appears that he re-injured that same ankle. The speedy back is sure to undergo an MRI this week to determine the severity of the injury. If Breida is unable to go, Raheem Mostert would enter the two-man rotation in a soft matchup against the Cardinals on Sunday.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories