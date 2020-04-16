49ers' Matt Breida: Re-ups with 49ers
Breida signed his restricted free agent tender Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
For his career, Breida has averaged 5.0 yards per carry and reeled in 75.3 percent of his 89 targets. While production isn't a question mark, opportunity is a problem, given he's in a backfield with Raheem Mostert, Tevin Coleman, Jerick McKinnon and even Jeff Wilson. Breida's name has been mentioned in the trade front so far this offseason, but for the time being he remains an employee of the 49ers.
