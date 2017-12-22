Breida (knee) isn't listed on the final injury report for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

The 49ers have expanded Breida's role since Jimmy Garoppolo took over at quarterback, giving the rookie 29 carries the past three weeks. It will nonetheless be difficult to rely on any piece of the San Francisco offense, as the Jaguars have surrendered only 14 passing touchdowns and six rushing touchdowns all season.