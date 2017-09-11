Play

Breida rushed four times for 11 yards Sunday against the Panthers. He was not targeted in the passing game.

Carlos Hyde dominated the running back touches as expected, leaving only a handful of carries for the undrafted rookie. While Breida didn't have a fantasy-relevant day, his usage confirms his primary backup role. The 22-year-old posted a 4.37 40 time during his pro day, so there is playmaking potential if the oft-injured Hyde were to miss any time this season.

