Breida rushed four times for 11 yards Sunday against the Panthers. He was not targeted in the passing game.

Carlos Hyde dominated the running back touches as expected, leaving only a handful of carries for the undrafted rookie. While Breida didn't have a fantasy-relevant day, his usage confirms his primary backup role. The 22-year-old posted a 4.37 40 time during his pro day, so there is playmaking potential if the oft-injured Hyde were to miss any time this season.