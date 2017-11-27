Breida carried the ball once for 12 yards and added another 12 on his lone reception in Sunday's 24-13 loss to Seattle.

Coming off the best rushing performance of his young career, Breida returned to a limited role in this one. His lack of touches can be attributed to a score that remained relatively close for the first three quarters of action, a game script that usually results in head coach Kyle Shanahan relying more heavily on his lead back, Carlos Hyde, as opposed to getting Breida involved. The 22-year-old should theoretically be more involved against the struggling Bears next week, but there simply isn't enough guaranteed volume for the rookie to be relied upon in fantasy so long as Hyde remains ahead of him on the depth chart.