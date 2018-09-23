49ers' Matt Breida: Reenters Sunday's contest
Breida (knee) returned to Sunday's game in Kansas City, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Breida appeared to suffer a non-contact injury to his right knee in the first half, but after an evaluation, he tested it out with some jogging and cutting on the sideline and reentered the contest after halftime. As long as he doesn't aggravate the issue, he's poised to split running back reps with Alfred Morris.
