49ers' Matt Breida: Remains hopeful to play Monday
Breida (shoulder/ankle), who is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Packers, has improved throughout the past week and is pushing to play, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Coach Kyle Shanahan has labeled Breida a game-day decision for the Week 6 matchup, but Pelissero's report seemingly paints a rosy picture for the running back's availability. The 49ers likely won't have an official word on Breida's status until they release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes before the 8:15 p.m. EDT kickoff. Even if Breida is cleared to suit up, it's not guaranteed that he'll be used in a starting role and he could be subjected to a restricted snap count. Alfred Morris would benefit the most if Breida is ruled out or limited during Monday's game.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe it: Cut your Raiders?
Week 6 brought us a blowout in London that has Heath Cummings wondering if we really need to...
-
Week 6 reactions, Week 7 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's games while keeping an eye...
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6