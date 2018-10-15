Breida (shoulder/ankle), who is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Packers, has improved throughout the past week and is pushing to play, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Coach Kyle Shanahan has labeled Breida a game-day decision for the Week 6 matchup, but Pelissero's report seemingly paints a rosy picture for the running back's availability. The 49ers likely won't have an official word on Breida's status until they release their inactive list approximately 90 minutes before the 8:15 p.m. EDT kickoff. Even if Breida is cleared to suit up, it's not guaranteed that he'll be used in a starting role and he could be subjected to a restricted snap count. Alfred Morris would benefit the most if Breida is ruled out or limited during Monday's game.