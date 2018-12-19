Breida (ankle) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice report, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Breida has tended to an ankle injury for more than two months and actually aggravated it near the conclusion of this past Sunday's overtime win against the Seahawks. The 49ers quickly ruled out Breida the last time he suffered an aggravation Week 14, but on this occasion he kicked off the week with a limited session as he does most weeks. Coming off a performance with 96 yards from scrimmage on 22 touches, he may have difficulty upholding that standard Sunday against the Bears' second-ranked run defense, if active. The presence of rookie Jeff Wilson, who is averaging 4.4 YPC on his 52 totes, could spur the 49ers to roll with a more even split of the RB workload.

