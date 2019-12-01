49ers' Matt Breida: Remains sidelined Sunday
Breida (ankle) is listed as inactive Sunday at Baltimore, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Breida set himself up to end a two-game absence with limited practices all week, but despite an early report from Adam Schefter of ESPN that he'd do just that, the 49ers have opted for a cautious approach. In essence, the team wants him back to full capacity for a Week 14 visit to New Orleans, per Schefter. With Breida sidelined again, San Francisco's backfield will be led by Tevin Coleman, while Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson scoop up any reps that remain.
