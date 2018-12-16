Breida (ankle) is listed as active Sunday against the Seahawks.

On the heels of limited practice sessions all week, Breida is returning from a one-game absence due to an ankle injury that has plagued him for much of the season. He's expected to split the RB workload with Jeff Wilson, a breakdown that allowed Breida to compile 57 yards from scrimmage on eight touches in his last appearance Week 13 at Seattle.

More News
Our Latest Stories