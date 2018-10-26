Breida (ankle) returned to practice Friday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

While he'll probably be listed as a limited participant, Breida's ability to practice in any capacity at least gives him a shot to play in Sunday's game at Arizona. He tried to play through the same injury during last week's 39-10 loss to the Rams, but he was removed from the contest early after aggravating his mid-ankle sprain. Breida played through shoulder and knee injuries earlier this season, proving his ability to produce at a high level while dealing with pain/discomfort.

