49ers' Matt Breida: Returns to practice
Breida (ankle) returned to practice Friday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
While he'll probably be listed as a limited participant, Breida's ability to practice in any capacity at least gives him a shot to play in Sunday's game at Arizona. He tried to play through the same injury during last week's 39-10 loss to the Rams, but he was removed from the contest early after aggravating his mid-ankle sprain. Breida played through shoulder and knee injuries earlier this season, proving his ability to produce at a high level while dealing with pain/discomfort.
More News
-
49ers' Matt Breida: No practice reps Thursday•
-
49ers' Matt Breida: Held out despite improvement•
-
49ers' Matt Breida: Will be re-evaluated after aggravating injury•
-
49ers' Matt Breida: Returns to Sunday's game•
-
49ers' Matt Breida: Hurts left ankle Sunday•
-
49ers' Matt Breida: Cleared to face Rams•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Fantasy Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 8, including what should...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Injury reaction: Fuller done?
The Texans unfortunately seem to have lost Will Fuller to a season-ending injury. Chris Towers...
-
Week 8 things to know
There's a great opportunity for Doug Martin and Jordy Nelson; will they take advantage of...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It has been a stunning start to the season for Adrian Peterson, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...