49ers' Matt Breida: Returns to Sunday's game
Breida (ankle) returned to Sunday's contest against the Rams, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Breida opened the game by injuring his left ankle on a two-yard carry, and after missing the rest of the 49ers' first two possessions, he had the ball ripped out of his hands by Aaron Donald to kick off the third drive, marking the first lost fumble of his career. Assuming he remains in the game, Breida will have to split reps with Raheem Mostert and Alfred Morris.
