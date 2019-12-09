49ers' Matt Breida: Rips off big run in return

Breida (ankle) rushed six times for 54 yards and caught his lone target for four yards in Sunday's 48-46 win over the Saints.

Breida made his return from an ankle injury after a three-week absence, and while the light workload didn't help fantasy owners, his 9.0 yards per carry bodes well for his health and big-play ability moving forward. Tevin Coleman started the game as per usual, but Breida and Raheem Mostert took over as coach Kyle Shanahan's two-man backfield in the huge conference win. Expect the man they call "The Cheetah" to get more involved next week against the Falcons after getting a week of full practice under his belt.