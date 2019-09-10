Breida should be in line for a larger share of carries with Tevin Coleman (ankle) already ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Bengals, according to Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area.

Breida now becomes San Francisco's top rushing option following the injury news, although he was already expected to be a significant part of the backfield rotation this year. The 24-year-old had a quiet season debut (15 carries for 37 yards) after taking over for Coleman against the Buccaneers on Sunday, but don't let that deter you from rolling the big-play back (5.3 YPC in 2018) against the Bengals this week. Raheem Mostert figures to occupy Breida's "1B" role until Coleman can return to action.