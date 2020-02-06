49ers' Matt Breida: Role reduced as season progressed

Breida finished the 2019 season with 123 carries for 623 yards and a touchdown, also contributing 19 receptions for 120 yards and another score in 13 games.

Breida did most of his damage through the first nine games of the season as a co-starter (542 rushing yards and 110 receiving yards) before going down to injury against Seattle in Week 10. The 49ers' backfield landscape had shifted upon his return in Week 14, as Raheem Mostert had emerged as the team's top option with Tevin Coleman serving as the "1B" option. Breida suffered a case of fumbleitis down the stretch, coughing the ball up three times despite touching the ball just 23 times over five games following his injury layoff. The 24-year-old's talent as a rusher is unquestioned (5.1 yards per carry this year), but the combination of his ball security issues and the breakout performance of Mostert kept the speedy back as a healthy scratch during the team's unsuccessful Super Bowl run. All three of San Francisco's contributing backs in 2019 are under contract for 2020, so Breida figures to begin next season third on the depth chart barring any unforeseen changes this upcoming offseason.