Breida's role is expected to increase after Jerick McKinnon tore his ACL during Saturday's workout, Matt Barrows of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

On the same day that Breida gained medical clearance from a separated shoulder suffered early in the preseason, the 49ers took a massive hit to their backfield depth. Breida likely is more suited for a change-of-pace role due to Alfred Morris' lack of pass-catching chops. However, Breida proved himself effective on the ground as an undrafted rookie last year, tallying 4.4 yards per carry on his 105 rushes.