Brieda (ankle) won't return to Sunday's game versus the Bears.

Such has been Brieda's fate on other occasions this season, but this one comes in the midst of fantasy championship pursuits. He'll leave Week 16 with four carries for 20 yards and one reception (on one target) for six yards. Jeff Wilson will man the 49ers backfield for the rest of this contest and perhaps in the season finale if Breida's aggravation is serious enough.

More News
Our Latest Stories