Breida has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Cardinals due to an ankle injury, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

The injury woes continue for Breida. After suffering a separated shoulder early in the the preseason slate, he served as the 49ers top running back for the first two games. In the third, though, he sustained a hyperextended right knee. That issue plagued him before Week 4, when he again sustained a shoulder injury. He proceeded to be a game-time call for Sunday's outing, be deemed active and leave a contest due to injury. The 49ers have a bit longer to prepare fore Monday night outing at Green Bay in Week 6, but Breida appears as if his status will come down to the wire. Alfred Morris would benefit most if Breida was finally forced to miss a game.