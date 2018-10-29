Breida (ankle) carried 16 times for 42 yards during Sunday's 18-15 loss to the Cardinals.

Breida was hampered by an injury throughout the week, but he was well enough to handle a new season high in carries. He finished averaging just 2.6 yards per tote despite facing an inviting matchup on paper and curiously didn't draw a single target in the passing game. Breida still received twice as many carries as Alfred Morris and Raheem Mostert combined, though each of his backfield mates were more productive on a per-touch basis. He'll look to make better use of his touches in Thursday's matchup with the Raiders.

