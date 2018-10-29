49ers' Matt Breida: Runs for 42 yards versus Cardinals
Breida (ankle) carried 16 times for 42 yards during Sunday's 18-15 loss to the Cardinals.
Breida was hampered by an injury throughout the week, but he was well enough to handle a new season high in carries. He finished averaging just 2.6 yards per tote despite facing an inviting matchup on paper and curiously didn't draw a single target in the passing game. Breida still received twice as many carries as Alfred Morris and Raheem Mostert combined, though each of his backfield mates were more productive on a per-touch basis. He'll look to make better use of his touches in Thursday's matchup with the Raiders.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 reaction, early waivers
The Buccaneers benched their starting quarterback. Again. Dave Richard investigates the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...