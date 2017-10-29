Breida rushed five times for 17 yards and caught four of six targets for 39 yards and his team's lone touchdown in Sunday's 33-10 loss to the Eagles.

Breida was out-touched 16-9 by Carlos Hyde, but he gained nine more yards from scrimmage while scoring his first career touchdown on a 21-yard reception. The undrafted rookie out of Georgia Southern has carved out a consistent change-of-pace role behind Hyde and his usage certainly won't shrink after this performance.