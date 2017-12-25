49ers' Matt Breida: Seals game with late touchdown
Breida ran for 74 yards and one touchdown on 11 carries against Jacksonville on Sunday.
Breida's touchdown was a game-sealing 30-yard score with 1:24 left in the fourth quarter, giving the 49ers an 11-point lead. Breida has had a generally promising rookie season and he clearly has the burst and elusiveness to stick in the NFL as a change-of-pace runner, but the fact that Carlos Hyde saw 21 carries in this game indicates Breida is unlikely to emerge as more than a complementary contributor while Hyde is around.
