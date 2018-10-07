49ers' Matt Breida: Seemingly avoids broken ankle
Breida has been diagnosed with an ankle sprain after X-Rays came back negative, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Breida was unable to rejoin Sunday's game against the Cardinals after injuring his ankle late in the first quarter, but it does at least seem he avoided the worst-case scenario of a broken bone. He was fantastic during the opening quarter, taking eight carries for 56 yards and hauling in his lone target for a five-yard touchdown. Alfred Morris was joined by Raheem Mostert in the San Francisco backfield for the rest of the afternoon, with neither player managing to provide the same element of explosiveness. Per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area, the 49ers have some initial hope Breida will be ready to face the Packers on Monday Night Football in Week 6.
