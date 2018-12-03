Breida gained six yards on five carries and 51 yards on three catches in Sunday's 43-16 loss to Seattle.

Breida took a clear backseat to Jeff Wilson, who piled up 134 yards on 23 touches (eight catches) despite exiting the game at one point to be evaluated for a foot injury. Wilson reentered the contest and continued dominating the backfield work, while Breida was in and out of the game all afternoon. It may be time for the 49ers to consider resting their top running back, even though he's often been effective while playing at less than 100 percent. San Francisco will host the Broncos in Week 14.