49ers' Matt Breida: Sees bulk of rushing work
Breida rushed 15 times for 37 yards and failed to bring in his only target during the 49ers' 31-17 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.
Breida appeared to head into the locker room for an IV at one point according to the game telecast, but with fellow back Tevin Coleman exiting the game early due to an ankle injury, Breida still comfortably paced the 49ers in carries, Change-of-pace option Raheem Mostert logged nine totes and parlayed them into 40 yards as a complement to Breida, outshining the starter in terms of efficiency. Coach Kyle Shanahan hinted at a potential multi-week absence for Coleman after the game, so even though the team will reportedly look to add other options, Breida should continue in a clear lead back role against the Bengals in Week 2.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 1 Winners and Losers
Todd Gurley found himself somewhere in between a winner and a loser in Week 1, but Chris Towers...
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 1 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...