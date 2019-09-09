Breida rushed 15 times for 37 yards and failed to bring in his only target during the 49ers' 31-17 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Breida appeared to head into the locker room for an IV at one point according to the game telecast, but with fellow back Tevin Coleman exiting the game early due to an ankle injury, Breida still comfortably paced the 49ers in carries, Change-of-pace option Raheem Mostert logged nine totes and parlayed them into 40 yards as a complement to Breida, outshining the starter in terms of efficiency. Coach Kyle Shanahan hinted at a potential multi-week absence for Coleman after the game, so even though the team will reportedly look to add other options, Breida should continue in a clear lead back role against the Bengals in Week 2.