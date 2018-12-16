Breida (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, will play in the contest, a source told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

After logging his third limited practice in a row Friday, Breida stated that he expected to play this weekend, so Schefter's report offers confirmation on that front. What's less certain is what Breida's workload may look like as he returns from a one-game absence. Because Breida has been less than fully healthy for most of the season, the 49ers may not be inclined to hand him an overwhelming share of snaps out of the backfield, especially with undrafted rookie Jeff Wilson emerging as a viable option over the past three weeks.