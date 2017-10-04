49ers' Matt Breida: Shows up on injury report
Breida (ankle) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
This is Breida's first appearance on an NFL injury report, coming off a disappointing Week 4 in which he managed just 16 yards on a career-high nine carries. Even if his own injury turns out to be a non-concern, Breida may see his workload reduced Week 5 in Indianapolis, as Carlos Hyde (hip) seemingly avoided any setback in Sunday's 18-15 loss to the Cardinals.
