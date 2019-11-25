Play

49ers' Matt Breida: Sidelined again Sunday

Breida (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Packers.

As expected, Breida won't be on the 46-man game-day roster for the second consecutive contest, allowing Raheem Mostert and (to a lesser extent) Jeff Wilson to supplement starter Tevin Coleman out of the backfield. Because his initial timeline for a recovery was 1-to-2 weeks, Breida may be reaching the end of the road as he rehabs a low-ankle sprain. First, though, he must make his presence felt at practice.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories