49ers' Matt Breida: Sitting out Tuesday's practice

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Breida (ankle) won't practice Tuesday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Breida emerged from Sunday's win against the Panthers with an ankle injury, which would have limited him if the 49ers held practice Monday. The team is taking the field at Levi's Stadium on Tuesday evening, but Breida won't be out there. "If we had to go today, it wouldn't be good," Shanahan added about Breida. Wednesday's injury report will reveal Breida's game-day status, but it seems like there's potential for him to sit out Thursday at Arizona. Such a scenario would bump Jeff Wilson into the backup spot behind Tevin Coleman.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories