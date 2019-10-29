49ers' Matt Breida: Sitting out Tuesday's practice
Coach Kyle Shanahan said Breida (ankle) won't practice Tuesday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.
Breida emerged from Sunday's win against the Panthers with an ankle injury, which would have limited him if the 49ers held practice Monday. The team is taking the field at Levi's Stadium on Tuesday evening, but Breida won't be out there. "If we had to go today, it wouldn't be good," Shanahan added about Breida. Wednesday's injury report will reveal Breida's game-day status, but it seems like there's potential for him to sit out Thursday at Arizona. Such a scenario would bump Jeff Wilson into the backup spot behind Tevin Coleman.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 TE Preview: Back to streamers?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 9 at tight end, including streaming...
-
Best Week 9 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 9 WR preview: Sit Fitz
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 9, including...
-
Fantasy Football Week 9 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Waivers: Injuries, trade shakeups
With the trade deadline looming and some big injuries to sort through, Week 9 could be a big...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 8 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 8.