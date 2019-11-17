49ers' Matt Breida: Slated to sit out Week 11

Breida (ankle), who is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, isn't in line to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The doubtful designation already made it unlikely that Breida would suit up Sunday, and Schefter's latest report only adds further credence to that notion. Even if Breida isn't inactive Sunday -- the 49ers' long injury list means that they may not have room for all their hurt players on the seven-man inactive list -- don't expect him to dress for the contest.