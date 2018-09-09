Breida rushed 11 times for 46 yards and brought in one of two targets for five yards in the 49ers' 24-16 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.

Veteran back Alfred Morris only outpaced Breida by one carry, although the latter's 4.6 yards per tote was much more efficient than his teammate's 3.2 figure. All eyes will be on the division of labor in the San Francisco backfield during the early portion of the season in the wake of Jerick McKinnon's season-ending knee injury, and it remains to be seen if Sunday's results prove to be the norm over the long term. Breida will look to build on his Week 1 performance against the Lions in Week 2.