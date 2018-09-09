49ers' Matt Breida: Splits carries almost evenly in loss
Breida rushed 11 times for 46 yards and brought in one of two targets for five yards in the 49ers' 24-16 loss to the Vikings on Sunday.
Veteran back Alfred Morris only outpaced Breida by one carry, although the latter's 4.6 yards per tote was much more efficient than his teammate's 3.2 figure. All eyes will be on the division of labor in the San Francisco backfield during the early portion of the season in the wake of Jerick McKinnon's season-ending knee injury, and it remains to be seen if Sunday's results prove to be the norm over the long term. Breida will look to build on his Week 1 performance against the Lions in Week 2.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Start Burton
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 1
-
Week 1 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players who will be underowned in Week 1 DFS contests.
-
Week 1 Injury Report
It's a refreshingly light injury report for Week 1, but there's still plenty Fantasy players...
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Advice for every game in Week 1
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 1 lineup?...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...