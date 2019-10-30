49ers' Matt Breida: Status in question for Thursday
Breida (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game at Arizona, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Brieda followed an LP/DNP/LP practice regimen this week on his tender ankle, implying that he may be available Thursday. If so, he likely will be limited behind lead back Tevin Coleman, especially with fellow reserve Jeff Wilson healthy at the moment. The 49ers will release their list of inactives about 90 minutes before Thursday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
The quarterback position doesn't look quite like we expected heading into Week 9. Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Week 9 Waivers: Injuries, trade shakeups
With the trade deadline looming and some big injuries to sort through, Week 9 could be a big...
-
Week 9 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Melvin Gordon has been a major disappointment so far, but Jamey Eisenberg says he should still...
-
Week 9 news & notes: TNF injuries
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 9.
-
Rankings: Deadline fallout
Our trio of Fantasy experts break down every trade that did and didn't happen at the deadline,...