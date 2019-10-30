49ers' Matt Breida: Status in question for Thursday

Breida (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game at Arizona, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Brieda followed an LP/DNP/LP practice regimen this week on his tender ankle, implying that he may be available Thursday. If so, he likely will be limited behind lead back Tevin Coleman, especially with fellow reserve Jeff Wilson healthy at the moment. The 49ers will release their list of inactives about 90 minutes before Thursday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.