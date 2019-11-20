49ers' Matt Breida: Still not practicing

Breida (ankle) will be held out of Wednesday's practice, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

In the midst of a 1-to-2-week recovery effort from a low-ankle sprain, Breida has yet to get on the practice field since suffering the injury Week 10. As long as Breida remains sidelined, Raheem Mostert will serve as the change-of-pace option to Tevin Coleman out of the 49ers' backfield.