Breida continues to deal with a shoulder injury, Joe Fann of the 49ers' official site reports.

Breida led all San Francisco running backs in offensive snaps with 38 (of 60) on Sunday versus the Chargers. Per coach Kyle Shanahan, a portion of those missed reps were the result of a lingering shoulder injury, which Breida sustained in the preseason opener on Aug. 9. Shanahan relayed Breida "should be alright," but upcoming injury reports should confirm as much. During the 49ers' Week 4 loss, fellow running backs Alfred Morris (14) and Raheem Mostert (one) were a distant second and third, respectively, in terms of snaps on offense.

