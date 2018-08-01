Breida has made an early impact in camp, getting in work with the 49ers' top offensive unit, according to ESPN's Nick Wagoner.

Breida was expected to take a back seat to Jerick McKinnon following the latter's big contract signing this past offseason. That could still become a reality, but early indications in camp point to a possible timeshare in the 49ers' backfield, as opposed to a situation where salaries dictate touches. Breida rushed for 465 yards and two touchdowns on 105 carries (4.4 YPC) serving primarily as a backup behind Carlos Hyde last year, numbers that would translate well this season if the 22-year-old could secure a larger "1B" role alongside McKinnon.