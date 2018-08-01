49ers' Matt Breida: Strong start to camp
Breida has made an early impact in camp, getting in work with the 49ers' top offensive unit, according to ESPN's Nick Wagoner.
Breida was expected to take a back seat to Jerick McKinnon following the latter's big contract signing this past offseason. That could still become a reality, but early indications in camp point to a possible timeshare in the 49ers' backfield, as opposed to a situation where salaries dictate touches. Breida rushed for 465 yards and two touchdowns on 105 carries (4.4 YPC) serving primarily as a backup behind Carlos Hyde last year, numbers that would translate well this season if the 22-year-old could secure a larger "1B" role alongside McKinnon.
