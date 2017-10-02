49ers' Matt Breida: Struggles in expanded role
Breida toted the rock nine times for 16 yards, adding a four-yard reception in Sunday's overtime loss to the Cardinals.
Carlos Hyde (hip) suited up as expected, but the rookie still received a season-high 10 touches as the team took it easy on their banged up workhorse. Breida failed to take advantage of uptick in playing time, posting a YPC of 3.0 yards or fewer for the third time in four contests. The 22-year-old possesses breakaway speed (4.37 40 time), but it would take an injury to Hyde for him to gain fantasy value in standard formats.
More News
-
Week 5 early waivers
Get ready for a busy week of waiver-wire transactions as big-time contributors on Week 4 are...
-
Watson continues to look like a star
Deshaun Watson built on his breakout performance in Week 3 with a historic showing Sunday....
-
Déjà vu: Carr, Mariota go down Sunday
With Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota both going down with injuries Sunday, Chris Towers takes...
-
Vikes fear ACL tear for Cook
Rookie sensation Dalvin Cook got off to an amazing start to the 2017 season, but a serious-looking...
-
Falcons lose Jones, Sanu
With Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu going down with injuries in the same game, Dave Richard looks...
-
Week 4 Injury Updates
This is a busy week in NFL injuries, and we had one big inactive already come down Sunday morning....