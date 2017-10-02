Breida toted the rock nine times for 16 yards, adding a four-yard reception in Sunday's overtime loss to the Cardinals.

Carlos Hyde (hip) suited up as expected, but the rookie still received a season-high 10 touches as the team took it easy on their banged up workhorse. Breida failed to take advantage of uptick in playing time, posting a YPC of 3.0 yards or fewer for the third time in four contests. The 22-year-old possesses breakaway speed (4.37 40 time), but it would take an injury to Hyde for him to gain fantasy value in standard formats.