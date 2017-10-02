Play

Breida toted the rock nine times for 16 yards, adding a four-yard reception in Sunday's overtime loss to the Cardinals.

Carlos Hyde (hip) suited up as expected, but the rookie still received a season-high 10 touches as the team took it easy on their banged up workhorse. Breida failed to take advantage of uptick in playing time, posting a YPC of 3.0 yards or fewer for the third time in four contests. The 22-year-old possesses breakaway speed (4.37 40 time), but it would take an injury to Hyde for him to gain fantasy value in standard formats.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories