49ers' Matt Breida: Suffers apparent knee injury
Breida left Sunday's game at Kansas City with an apparent right knee injury, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Like teammate Jerick McKinnon in late August, Breida seemed to suffer the injury as his leg got caught before taking any contact, per Wagoner. The 49ers will do their due diligence to hone in on a diagnosis, but Alfred Morris will head the backfield for the foreseeable future.
